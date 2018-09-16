Migration certificates go online for school, university students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: University and high school students will not have to run to Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office or universities to get their provisional or migration certificates. They can apply online for all certificates besides eight more public services pertaining to University and Board of Secondary Education.

These services were launched through online public service portal “lokseba.odisha.in” in the Secretariat here by Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Saturday. Launching the online system, Padhi directed Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) to make the online services completely free of human interface and link it with government dues payment system to avoid physical presence for clearing up the fees and dues.

From now on, 6 public services of School and Mass Education department and 2 public services of Higher Education department will be available online through common application portal, said Ashok Meena, Principal Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievance.

Services of School and Mass Education department included duplicate copy of the High School mark sheet, Board certificate, verification of certificates and mark sheet, issue of migration certificate and provisional pass certificate/mark sheet from BSE, Odisha. Similarly, students can apply for provisional university/mark sheet and migration certificates from universities online.

Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education, Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra said students need not run to

BSE office or university to apply for these certificates. The applicants will have to create a user ID and password on the portal and apply even from common service centres. There will also be a facility to pay the fee online.

On submission, the applicant will get an auto generated acknowledgment mentioning all details of his application. After final approval by the sanctioning authority, the applicant will get an auto generated SMS in his mobile number to download the certificate. Mohapatra also informed that steps are being taken to digitise all old certificates for digital locker system.

As of now, 341 services of 25 departments have been notified under Odisha Right to Public Services (ORTPS) Act, 2012 specifying procedure and the time limit within which the services would be delivered to the citizens from the date of application. So far 88 public services have been made online.