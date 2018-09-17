Home States Odisha

Amicus curiae to visit Puri on September 20

The Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium is expected to arrive at Puri on September 20 to hold talks with various stakeholders over reforms in Jagannath temple.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium is expected to arrive at Puri on September 20 to hold talks with various stakeholders over reforms in Jagannath temple.During his three-day visit, Subramanium will interact with Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, Sankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth Neeschalananda Saraswati, officials of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and various sections of the servitors over the proposals suggested by the apex court.

The amicus curiae, who was scheduled to visit Puri on August 31, had postponed his visit as the Gajapati was not in Odisha. He had prayed before the Supreme Court to fix another date in September.Hearing a petition filed by one Mrinalini Padhi highlighting the mismanagement and harassment of devotees in the temple, the Supreme Court had advised the State Government to go for reforms in the management of day-to-day affairs of the 12th century shrine.

Taking serious note of the alleged exploitation of devotees by ‘sevaks’ at the Jagannath temple, the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions to prevent such practices and mismanagement. Citing that it is of prime importance to extend hassle-free visit to all devotees, the court had directed the Odisha Government to study the management systems of other important shrines in the country and follow accordingly.

The apex court had also appointed a senior lawyer as amicus curiae to make a field visit and submit a report after taking opinions of all the stakeholders for final adjudication of the case.Earlier, in response to the Supreme Court direction, district Judge of Puri Ambuj Mohan Das had submitted a report containing 12 suggestions to improve functioning of the temple.

The suggestions included abolition of hereditary rights of servitors, end to collection of Dakshina and placing of ‘pitchers’ and ‘thaalis’ to collect donations, provisions for hassle-free darshan of the deities by devotees, timely observance of daily chores and rituals of the deities as well as maintenance of hygiene, law and order in the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  