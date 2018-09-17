Amicus curiae to visit Puri on September 20

By Express News Service

PURI: The Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium is expected to arrive at Puri on September 20 to hold talks with various stakeholders over reforms in Jagannath temple.During his three-day visit, Subramanium will interact with Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, Sankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth Neeschalananda Saraswati, officials of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and various sections of the servitors over the proposals suggested by the apex court.

The amicus curiae, who was scheduled to visit Puri on August 31, had postponed his visit as the Gajapati was not in Odisha. He had prayed before the Supreme Court to fix another date in September.Hearing a petition filed by one Mrinalini Padhi highlighting the mismanagement and harassment of devotees in the temple, the Supreme Court had advised the State Government to go for reforms in the management of day-to-day affairs of the 12th century shrine.

Taking serious note of the alleged exploitation of devotees by ‘sevaks’ at the Jagannath temple, the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions to prevent such practices and mismanagement. Citing that it is of prime importance to extend hassle-free visit to all devotees, the court had directed the Odisha Government to study the management systems of other important shrines in the country and follow accordingly.

The apex court had also appointed a senior lawyer as amicus curiae to make a field visit and submit a report after taking opinions of all the stakeholders for final adjudication of the case.Earlier, in response to the Supreme Court direction, district Judge of Puri Ambuj Mohan Das had submitted a report containing 12 suggestions to improve functioning of the temple.

The suggestions included abolition of hereditary rights of servitors, end to collection of Dakshina and placing of ‘pitchers’ and ‘thaalis’ to collect donations, provisions for hassle-free darshan of the deities by devotees, timely observance of daily chores and rituals of the deities as well as maintenance of hygiene, law and order in the temple.