Cuttack tribal village yet to get pucca road; cannot avail ambulance, fire brigade services

Having 26 families with 130 tribal population, the village Madhabpur Sabar Sahi is yet to get a pucca road.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:02 AM

The 1.5 km kutcha road from Subarnamanjaripur to Madhabpur SabarSahi | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the Centre has set a target to provide all-weather connectivity to all the habitations by March 2019, a tribal village in Mahakalabasta panchayat under Athagarh block of the district continues to be severely constrained when it comes to everyday travel and mobility.

Having 26 families with 130 tribal population, the village Madhabpur Sabar Sahi is yet to get a pucca road. As a result, the ambulance and fire brigade vehicle fail to reach the village in case of any health related emergency or mishap. The pregnant women are carried on cots, motorcycles and cycles to nearby hospitals.

The villagers said the dilapidated kutcha road from Subarnamanjaripur to Madhabpur Sabar Sahi poses major roadblock to ambulance services that were started by the State Government as dedicated referral transport for serious patients and pregnant women.

Since the habitation, located adjacent to Subasi reserved forest, has no anganwadi centre, its 19 children depend on the facility in nearby village. Similarly, though a safe drinking water project under Swajaldhara scheme was implemented two years back, laying of supply pipes is yet to be completed. As a result, the villagers are forced to consume polluted water from natural sources.

The villagers are also yet to get pucca houses under PMGSY or Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana. In the absence of doors, the poor residents use bamboo lath screen or palm leaves to protect their houses from intrusion. 

Athagarh BDO Hemant Kumar Swain said steps are being taken to provide all-weather connectivity to the village.

