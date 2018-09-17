Facilities inaugurated at Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A host of facilities were inaugurated by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) chairman Rinkesh Roy on Sunday as part of the port’s infrastructure development initiative.The chairman inaugurated a large electronic display board at Biju Patnaik Park at Atarbanki and another at the entrance of PPT’s administrative building.

Besides, a state-of-the-art 132/33/11 KV control room was inaugurated at the main receiving station of the port along with expansion of the existing 132/33 KV sub-station for effective power distribution to the Deep Iron Ore and Deep Draught Terminals taken up on BOT basis.

A new 11 KV load centre was also commissioned near the marine jetty. It will facilitate effective power supply to the newly commissioned cargo terminal of PICTPL. Roy also inaugurated lift systems at PPT Hospital and its administrative buildings. A cantilever/cable stayed bridge across the creek was dedicated to the public. The bridge is one of its kind and is mostly built using scraps and discarded material.