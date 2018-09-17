Home States Odisha

Lightning claims three in Odisha

Three persons, including a one-year-old girl, died due to lightning across the State on Sunday.

Published: 17th September 2018

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Three persons, including a one-year-old girl, died due to lightning across the State on Sunday. Lightning claimed the life of a woman and injured two others at Bhupod village within Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sita Hembram and the injured are four-year-old Raghu Hembram and six-year-old Deula Hembram.

Raghu and Deula are the grandchildren of Sita. The mishap took place when the trio was going to the village pond for bathing. The injured kids have been admitted to Dukura CHC.     Similarly, a priest of Bagaraguda village within Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district died after being struck by lightning. He was identified as Trinath Mohapatra. Trinath was going to his cowshed while he was hit by lightning and died on the spot.

In Rayagada district, a one-year-old girl died in lightning at Meerabali village. The deceased was identified as Mamata Chea. Sources said Mamata was going to a nearby nullah to take bath when the mishap took place.

