Maiden trials of Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile successful

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major technological breakthrough, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted maiden trials of third generation Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

The missile, best in its class in the world, is expected to replace second generation French origin anti-tank guided missile Milan and Soviet semi-automatic wire-guided missile Konkur, which are in service with the Army.

Defence sources said two rounds of the indigenously developed missile were tested in two days from Ahmednagar range in Maharashtra. The missile in operational configuration was flight tested for its full range on Sunday.

After a smooth release from the launch platform, the missile tracked the target all through its trajectory before destroying it with high precision. “Two tests were intended for two different ranges. The missile performed as expected meeting all mission objectives successfully and validated its maximum range capability. The low-weight weapon works on fire and forget principle and is known for its top attack capabilities,” said a defence official from New Delhi.

The success of the MPATGM, which is yet to get a formal name, is a major boost to the Make-in-India initiative. Though India has anti-tank guided missile Nag in its arsenal, the development of MPATGM was necessitated after the armed forces sought low-weight and man portable weapon systems as per battle ground requirements.

While proto-seeker front-end and image tracking tests were carried out at Pokhran range last year, pop-out tests were conducted to prove soft launch propulsion prior to the final flight trials.

“Apart from stand alone and warhead testing, the missile had undergone a series of tests including integrated static trial to characterise trust vector control. Performance of all systems and sub-systems were satisfactory during the final trials,” the official added.

Having a strike range of 2.5 km, the missile capable of being fired from shoulder can be used during day and night. It weighs around 14.5 kg to maintain man portability and has a minimum lateral centre and gravity offset.

Effective against both stationary and moving targets, the missile will be deployed in the infantry and parachute battalions of the Indian Army. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated team DRDO, Indian Army and associated industries for the twin success of MPATGM weapon system.