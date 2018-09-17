Home States Odisha

Over 350 Ganesh idols immersed

The first phase immersion ceremony of idols of Lord Ganesh was conducted peacefully in the Millennium City on Sunday.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first phase immersion ceremony of idols of Lord Ganesh was conducted peacefully in the Millennium City on Sunday. More than 350 idols were taken in colourful procession for immersion in eight temporary ponds set up by the district administration in and around the city.

While five temporary ponds were set up along Mahanadi river at Bhuasuni Gada, Kartikeswar Gada, Matamatha, Dasa Tutha and Nehru Palli, three ponds were built along Kathajodi river at Devi Gada, Khannagar and Nuapada Ghat.

The temporary ponds were covered with polythene in order to prevent seepage of water and pollutants from the idols into the river and soil. Though 265 puja madapas had obtained licence for immersion of their Ganesh idols, many idols belonging to individual households were also immersed. Acting on the direction of High Court, the Commissionerate Police had formed special squads to check noise pollution and use of DJ sound. At least 32 platoons of police force have been deployed for smooth conduct of immersion ceremony, informed DCP Akhilesvar Singh. 

