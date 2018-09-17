Rayagada flyover in dire need of repair

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The flyover at NH-326 in Rayagada town is in dire need of repair owing to numerous potholes and wide cracks that have made it a commuter’s nightmare.

Sensing danger to motorists, it was fitted with makeshift iron pillars a few years ago. However, a recent fire mishap under the structure has weakened it further. Sources said the flyover was jointly constructed in 1995-96 by the Public Works department (PWD) and Railways as a portion of the bridge passes over a railway track.

As Rayagada is home to several major industries like Utkal Alumina, JK Paper Mill, IMFA and other downstream units, thousands of trucks pass through the flyover for transportation of minerals and raw materials. Movement of these vehicles, majority of which weigh more than 30 tonne, along with smaller commercial and transport automobiles has contributed to the flyover’s deterioration.

Recently, the structure was handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, neither the PWD nor the NHAI are concerned over its upkeep. Sources said till now all repairs undertaken at the flyover are temporary in nature.

Appalaswamy Kadraka, a Congress leader, said the condition of the flyover is getting worse with each passing day and the need of the hour is to take permanent remedial measures as the structure poses a grave danger not only to motorists but also those doing business under it.

Meanwhile, Assisting Executive Engineer of NHAI, Ashok Kumar Sahu, said NHAI had taken over the 400-metre flyover in 2016 and a host of repair plans are in the pipeline to make it safe for commuters.