RUSA test for Utkal varsity

The Utkal University on Monday will compete with nine universities from other States to get grant under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)-II.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Utkal University on Monday will compete with nine universities from other States to get grant under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)-II.

Accordingly, the university will deliver a presentation before the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) in New Delhi regarding infrastructure it developed under RUSA-I and its plans for enhancing varsity’s quality and excellence. A team of university officials led by Vice-Chancellor SM Patnaik has reached the National Capital to give the presentation.

“They will review our performance under RUSA-I between 2012 and 2017. We will also give a presentation on our plan of action and vision under RUSA-II,” Patnaik said.The VC, however, said the varsity has not received the full grant under the RUSA in the first phase. Of the total grant of `20 crore under RUSA-I, the university has received `13.5 crore, he added.

Similarly, Jadavpur University, Alagappa University, Jammu University, Kurukshetra University, Savitribhai Phule University Pune, Osmania University Hyderabad, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati Andhra University Visakhapatnam and Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar will deliver their presentation.

