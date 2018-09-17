Home States Odisha

Two minors arrested for vandalising car in Bhubaneswar

Khandagiri police on Sunday arrested two 17-year-old youths for allegedly vandalising a four-wheeler of a Dumduma native.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Khandagiri police on Sunday arrested two 17-year-old youths for allegedly vandalising a four-wheeler of a Dumduma native.The two youths are natives of Mancheswar and Sisupalgarh. While one of the youths is a Plus-II student, another is pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Complainant Rajesh Kumar Patra alleged that on Saturday night, he was going in his car when some persons hurled abuses at him near Baramunda and when he confronted them, they threatened him of dire consequences. Patra, who is a contractor, later parked his four-wheeler when several miscreants armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons came in three cars and vandalised his vehicle. He then lodged a complaint in this regard with Khandagiri police.

Police said the miscreants vandalised Patra’s car over past enmity. After the incident, police nabbed two youths and seized two cars, several bamboo sticks and a sharp weapon from the spot. A case has been registered in this regard. The two youths were detained and they will be produced before a juvenile court in Khurda, said Khandagiri police.

