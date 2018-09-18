Kailsahi Soya's post-mortem report not clear on tigress Sundari’s attack

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The much-awaited post-mortem report of Kailsahi Soya of Hatibari village, allegedly mauled by tigress Sundari in Satkosia Tiger Reserve, remained inconclusive and mentioned nothing specific about tiger causing her death. Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal said the post-mortem report mentioned that the death was due to asphyxia and wounds caused by wild animal bite. But it did not specify if a the tiger had killed the woman, he added.

He said if need arises, further clarification will be sought from the doctor concerned on the post-mortem report. A police official at the rank of DSP will investigate the case on the basis of the report.The report only said one injury was consistent with destruction by carnivore animal while other injuries can be caused by constrictions on the neck by an object with multiple-pointed hard blunt projections. The death was due to asphyxia as a result of constriction of the neck. The post-mortem was conducted about 24 to 36 hours after the death.

Meanwhile, three separate criminal cases have been registered in Purunakote police station over the violence by Satkosia villagers on September 12. While one was filed by Tikarpara range officer, two others were lodged by forest guards located at Majhipara and Hatibari.According to report from Forest Department, tigress Sundari is still outside the core area in Athmallick forests. She is under constant observation by forest officials as well as by the Wildlife Institute of India experts.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Panda, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Angul Circle and Field Director of Satkosia TR made it clear that there is no question of translocating the tigress to Madhya Pradesh. “If need arises, it will be relocated to the core area of Satkosia Tiger Reserve away from human habitation.

But the decision has to be taken by the scientists of WII who are now studying the behaviour of the tigress. It is the WII team which will suggest whether she will be tranquilised or not,” said Panda.The team, led by DR Ramesh, is studying the behaviour of the animal after she allegedly mauled the woman.