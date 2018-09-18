Man kicked to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 40-year-old man of Tikarasahi village died after he was kicked by a murder convict near Sankharidiha village under Dharmasala police limits in the district on Sunday night. Police arrested the accused, identified as Giri Mandal of Dharmasala village, on Monday. The deceased is Sanatan Samal.Mandal was recently released from the jail after serving an imprisonment of 12 years on the charges of killing his wife. Sanatan’s family members lodged a complaint with the local police against Mandal alleging that their son was kicked to death by him.

According to the complaint filed by father of Sanatan, the latter had come to Sankharidiha to meet one Giri Mandal last night and returned home in a critical condition. Mandal who was waiting near Hanuman temple at Sankharidiha picked up a quarrel with Sanatan over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, Mandal kicked his stomach.

When Sanatan reached home, he started vomiting blood. When the family members asked him about the incident, he informed them about being attacked by Mandal. They took him to the Dharmasala CHC where doctor declared him brought dead on Monday.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased and locals staged a staged a road blockade on the NH-16 near Sankharidiha by placing the body on the road. The agitators demanded immediate arrest of the accused and adequate compensation to the deceased family.Vehicular traffic between Panikoili and Chandikhole was disrupted over an hour following the road blockade.Dharmasala police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. The road blockade was lifted after police assured arrest of the accused. By evening, the accused was arrested.