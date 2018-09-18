Home States Odisha

Man kicked to death in Odisha

According to the complaint filed by father of Sanatan, the latter had come to Sankharidiha to meet one Giri Mandal last night and returned home in a critical condition.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Locals stage road blockade on NH-16 near Sankharidiha on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A 40-year-old man of Tikarasahi village died after he was kicked by a murder convict near Sankharidiha village under Dharmasala police limits in the district on Sunday night. Police arrested the accused, identified as Giri Mandal of Dharmasala village, on Monday. The deceased is Sanatan Samal.Mandal was recently released from the jail after serving an imprisonment of 12 years on the charges of killing his wife. Sanatan’s family members lodged a complaint with the local police against Mandal alleging that their son was kicked to death by him. 

According to the complaint filed by father of Sanatan, the latter had come to Sankharidiha to meet one Giri Mandal last night and returned home in a critical condition. Mandal who was waiting near Hanuman temple at Sankharidiha picked up a quarrel with Sanatan over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, Mandal kicked his stomach.

When Sanatan reached home, he started vomiting blood. When the family members asked him about the incident, he informed them about being attacked by Mandal. They took him to the Dharmasala CHC where doctor declared him brought dead on Monday.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased and locals staged a staged a road blockade on the NH-16 near Sankharidiha by placing the body on the road. The agitators demanded immediate arrest of the accused and adequate compensation to the deceased family.Vehicular traffic between Panikoili and Chandikhole was disrupted over an hour following the road blockade.Dharmasala police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. The road blockade was lifted after police assured arrest of the accused. By evening, the accused was arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo