Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 5 projects during Odisha visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate several projects during his visit to the State on September 22.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi​​​​​​​. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate several projects during his visit to the State on September 22.Apart from dedicating the newly constructed Jharsuguda airport to the nation, Modi will lay the stone for revival of Talcher Fertiliser Plant. The plant, being revived with an investment of about `13,000 crore, will be powered by coal gasification technology and will produce fertiliser from coal. Ammonia, Urea and Methanol will also be produced, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas  Dharmendra Pradhan.

Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) is a joint venture between GAIL, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) and Fertiliser Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL). Touted as the country’s first coal gasification-based fertiliser plant, the unit envisages urea production of 1.26 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Talcher Fertilisers has been allotted captive coal mine in the Talcher region. Mine development activity has commenced and is expected to ensure steady supply of the feedstock for maintaining continuous operations of the plant. The project is likely to be commissioned by 2022.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a new railway line of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) between Jharsuguda and Sardega in Sundargarh district. He will also unveil two new coal mines in Sundargarh district, Pradhan added.

The National Thermal Power Corporation, which is setting up a 1600 MW (2x800) super-critical coal-based power plant at Darlipalli in Sundargarh district, will source coal from Dulanga coal mines allotted to it. The Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation stone for the State-III power plant (1320 MW) of Talcher Thermal Power Station.

