Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits new airport to review arrangements ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Published: 18th September 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Monday visited the newly constructed Jharsuguda airport and reviewed the preparedness ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22.

They also visited Amlipali Ground here where the Prime Minister will address a public meeting. Pradhan discussed the security arrangements with the district administration and airport authorities.Expressing his satisfaction over the construction work, Pradhan said all arrangements have been made for inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister on September 22.

It’s a memorable gift from the Prime Minister to people of Odisha and it will expedite the development process of the western region of the State, he added.While hailing the Prime Minister for his vision to develop the eastern part of India, including Odisha, he termed the upcoming inauguration of Jharsuguda airport as part of ‘Mission Purvodaya’. 

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the people of all Western Odisha districts and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will benefit. Besides the airport will be instrumental in the economic growth along with industrial development of the State, he added.BJP national secretary Suresh Pujari and Brajrajnagar MLA Radha Rani Panda accompanied him.

The Union Minister reiterated his demand for reduction of VAT by the State Government to bring down the prices of petroleum products. The Government should reduce the tax to provide relief to the consumers as 42 per cent of Excise Duty goes to States. The price hike in petrol and diesel is due to the steep rise in crude oil prices in global market. In October, the Centre had slashed excise duty by ` two per litre.

