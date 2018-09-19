Home States Odisha

Cops summon Baijayant Panda, friends over chopper row

Panda and the journalists have been summoned by the police to appear on Wednesday by 12 pm.

Published: 19th September 2018

By Express News Service

PURI: Arakhkuda Marine Police have issued a notice to former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and his two journalist friends for allegedly flying his helicopter low and gliding on the Chilika lake in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act on Saturday.

Informing this to mediapersons on Tuesday, SP Sarthak Sarangi said during investigation fishermen and boat operators in the area informed that a white helicopter flew close to the lake and glided on the water for some time. Bhubaneswar Airport Authority informed that flying permission was granted to one helicopter on the day and that belonged to Panda. Marine Police registered a case under Sec 51 of Wildlife Protection Act and began investigation.

Police requested Panda to come to Puri and cooperate in the investigation but he failed to turn up. The investigating officer on Tuesday went to IMFA office in Bhubaneswar to meet Panda but the latter was not available. IMFA officials confirmed flying of the helicopter on Saturday and police seized the flying permission and other relevant documents.

Police also contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the Director of Bhubaneswar Airport Authority. The ATC confirmed about flying of the helicopter but refused to give flight data on the ground that permission from the DGCA had to be sought for the purpose. The Director of Bhubaneswar Airport Authority informed that the DGCA is likely to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Police found the white helicopter in the hangar of IMFA and locked it to prevent tampering of flight data in the cockpit.
“Videos uploaded on social media by Baijayant Panda’s friend shows that the chopper was flying very close to water and ground,” the SP said.

