Home States Odisha

Odisha mariners were aware of monsoon before its discovery by Greek navigator Hippalus

Since more than 2000 years ago, traders of Odisha used to set sail to the Southeast Asian countries during the northeast monsoon and returned during the southwest monsoon, a new research has claimed.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Mariners of ancient Odisha were aware of monsoon winds and used them for timing their seafaring much before the discovery of the season and its behaviour by Greek navigator Hippalus between 45-47 AD.

Since more than 2000 years ago, traders of Odisha used to set sail to the Southeast Asian countries during the northeast monsoon and returned during the southwest monsoon, a new research has claimed.
“During my extensive research, I came to know that the traders of ancient Odisha were the first to use monsoon routes for their seafaring,” said Dr Sila Tripathi, a senior marine archaeologist with Marine Archaeology Center in National Institute of Oceanography, Goa.

During the early historical period, Buddhism played a significant role in maritime trade. Ancient Chinese traveller Fa-Hein, who had visited India during 399-414 AD to gather information on Buddhism, wrote the book Record of Buddhistic Kingdoms where he made an indirect reference to the northeast monsoon in connection with his voyage along the east coast of India, Dr Tripathi elaborated.

The research based on recent archeological finds from ports and trade centres show the existence of a well organised overseas network connecting Southeast Asia, Red Sea and Roman world. The voyage to Southeast Asia was seasonal and coast hugging because ships were visiting different ports during their voyage and exchanging cargo.

“The maritime trade from India to Southeast Asia was a seasonal phenomenon. Our study shows that there have been no changes in seasons of monsoon over the past 2000 years except in their intensity and velocity,” he added. 

Odisha mariners were aware of monsoon before its discovery

The distribution of Buddhist settlements, discovery of varieties of pottery, beads and inscriptions along the ports and trade centres dating before the first recorded discovery of the monsoon point to active maritime trade between India and Southeast Asia. Mariners used to exchange their cargo at various ports and sail to their destination along with local sailors with the help of monsoon winds and currents.   
Sunil Patnaik, secretary of Orissan Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies (OIMSEAS), said, “The coastal people and marine fishermen have traditional knowledge about the weather prediction. The vast knowledge has been passed down the generations through word of mouth. Buddhist monks also knew about the arrival of monsoon and wind  for which they built many caves and monasteries to reside for four months from June to September in these places. Sadhus and religious people also observe “Chatrumasi” (four months) period in hilly areas to avoid flood in the rainy season.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mariners Monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju