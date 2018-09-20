Home States Odisha

Axed from BJD, Damodar Rout performs puja in Odisha temple

 Amid speculations of ousted BJD leader Damodar Rout floating a new political outfit, the Paradip MLA sought divine blessings on Tuesday night.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Amid speculations of ousted BJD leader Damodar Rout floating a new political outfit, the Paradip MLA sought divine blessings on Tuesday night. Rout, along with his supporters, visited Kunja Bihari temple in Gadakujang panchayat of Erasama block and performed puja.

The temple at Gadakujang is the abode of Goddess Subhadra. According to legend, Lord Jagannath and his siblings had taken refuge at the temple when Muslim invaders had attacked the Puri temple. Sources said Rout offered prayers seeking divine blessings for his political future. The puja, conducted late in the night, was attended by hundreds of Rout’s supporters. 

After the puja, Rout interacted with his supporters from Kujang, Erasama and Paradip areas. The BJD leaders and supporters of Rout, on condition of anonymity, said though not official, it has been decided to form a new political party and before chalking out future strategies in this regard, the Paradip MLA visited the temple. However, Kujang block chairman and BJD leader Smruti Ranjan Behera clarified that Rout performed the puja for his ailing wife. Nearly 700 people joined the puja and interacted with Rout. Among others, Kujang block BJD president Chittaranjan Mishra was present.

On the other hand, the BJD has started chalking out plans to select an alternative leader from Paradip Assembly seat after removal of Rout from the party. Wary of the ruling party’s designs, Rout and his supporters have also started campaign to strengthen their strongholds in Paradip, Kujang, Tirtol and Erasama areas for the upcoming General Elections.

