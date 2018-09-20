Home States Odisha

Baijayant Panda fails to appear before police

 PURI Police have issued a fresh notice to Baijayant Panda and his two journalist friends to appear on September 24. 

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri police have issued a fresh notice to Baijayant Panda and his two journalist friends to appear on September 24. Although the three were directed to appear before the investigating officer of the Arakhkuda Marine police station on Wednesday, they failed to do so. Instead, Himansu Mahapatra, the manager (civil aviation) of IMFA appeared and filed a written statement with the police. He pleaded that the helicopter had not flown over Chilika lake at the time as alleged in the FIR filed by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA). 

He said due permission from the competent authority was obtained before flying and there was no violation. He also requested the police to open the IMFA hanger, which was sealed during investigation.
CDA officer Binod Das had filed a complaint with the Arakhkuda Marine Police regarding flying of a white helicopter over the Chilika lake, which is a protected  site.

During investigation fishermen and boat operators in the area informed that a white helicopter flew close to the lake and glided on the water for some time. Bhubaneswar Airport Authority informed that flying permission was granted to one helicopter on the day and that belonged to Panda. Marine Police registered a case under Sec 51 of Wildlife Protection Act and began investigation.

