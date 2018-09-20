Home States Odisha

Jumbo electrocuted, another found dead in paddy field in Odisha

An elephant was electrocuted on the outskirts of Uparjhar village under Deogaon block on Tuesday night. The animal came in contact with a low-hanging live wire. 

BALANGIR/JHARSUGUDA: An elephant was electrocuted on the outskirts of Uparjhar village under Deogaon block on Tuesday night. The animal came in contact with a low-hanging live wire. Villagers informed the forest officials after they saw the carcass of the elephant in a paddy field near an electricity pole on Wednesday morning. They said the elephant came to paddy fields regularly to feast on ripened crops. The elephant was about 40 years old. 

Meanwhile, another elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Maltikra village under Kolabira forest range in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday. The elephant was ailing for some time, said Kolabira range officer Nakul Kishan. 

Jumbo attacks man
Dhenkanal: One Srinibas Dehury sustained serious injuries after being attacked by an elephant in Ankarantipur village on Wednesday. Two other villagers had a narrow escape. Dehury had stepped out of his house when the animal attacked him. He has been shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack.

After the incident, villagers blocked Dhenkanal-Angul-Sambalpur highway demanding compensation and regular patrolling of the area by forest officials. They said the animal has been intruding the village for the last few days. Forest officials released `30,000 for the victim’s treatment.

