Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy replicas at six locations in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The hockey fervour is heating up the city. The Sports and Youth Services Department installed more replicas of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 trophy at different places in the city. The total number of trophies put so far in the city has gone up to six.Two replicas have been placed at Bhawani Shopping Mall and Esplanade. To remind people of the grand celebration of the mega hockey event a countdown clock has also been displayed at Esplanade along with ‘My Hearts Beats for Hockey’ campaign.

For the enthusiastic players and students one trophy has been placed at the sports complex of KIIT University, while the sixth one is at OCC building.As part of the promotional campaign for the mega sporting, the trophy was first unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 4 at State Secretariat, kicking off the State-wide trophy tour. The tour will cover all districts and blocks with the State Government drawing up an elaborate plan to ensure maximum reach and visibility among the people over next two months. The first trophy was placed at the entrance to the Secretariat and another at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Sources said, 10 more such trophies are on the way. A 12-foot high replica will also be installed near Unit-2 market building before this weekend where hockey lovers can click selfie with the most coveted trophy in world hockey.For the third time, India is going to host the biggest event of men’s hockey at Bhubaneswar. The State Government is leaving no stone unturned to make the event as grand success. Earlier, India organised the Hockey World Cup in 1982 at Mumbai and at Delhi in 2010.