Odisha sports campaign grabs eyeballs at India Tourism Mart

Published: 20th September 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Youths click selfie with Odisha Hockey World Cup trophy replica at a shopping mall in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Tourism, host partner of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-Bhubaneswar 2018, bowled over visitors at ‘India Tourism Mart’ with its sports tourism campaign ‘Odisha by Morning, Hockey by Evening’.The event, held at Delhi, showcased and promoted India’s tourist destinations to the world where around 225 international buyers from across the world such as North America, West Europe, East Asia, Latin America and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries participated.

The foreign travel and tour-operators from as many as 60 countries congregated at the event held on the lines of major international tourism marts. Odisha Tourism representatives engaged with buyers and discussed upcoming facilities, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions facilities), possibility in the field of adventure tourism and other niche products. 

Odisha Tourism and Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev said,  “We are perhaps the only State which is pushing the agenda of sports tourism in its true essence. With less than 68 days to go for Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, we want to make sure that we push the campaign in every tourism event we participate.”

“Events like ‘India Tourism Mart’ are a great way to attract potential investors, buyers and we want to showcase our refreshing approach towards our tourism sector and what the State has to offer to them.”

