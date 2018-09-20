Stone laying for NTPC expansion uncertain in Odisha

By Express News Service

TALCHER: With only two days left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Talcher, uncertainty shrouds the foundation stone laying programme for the Rs 9,795 crore NTPC-TTPS expansion project.

The State Government has reportedly withheld statutory clearances for the expansion project over various demands including lower tariff on power supplied from NTPC stations outside Odisha.

However, with the hope of getting the nod of the State Government, the Ministry of Power has made all arrangements for the foundation stone laying by Prime Minister on Saturday. Union Power Minister RK Singh is also arriving in Talcher for the purpose. But if the clearances are not obtained by Friday, the stone laying will be excluded from the PM’s programme, sources said.

With the present 460 MW power plant of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) set to be wound up in 2021, NTPC has planned to establish a 1320 MW super critical power plant in its place. The plant will have two 660 MW units. Odisha’s share will be 620 MW as per the power purchase agreement between the State and NTPC. The Central power PSU, meanwhile, has completed all the statutory works for the expansion.

The environment clearance has been obtained and the plan and cost approved by the Board. The tender process is also over and work award will be issued as soon as the State clearances are obtained.

Sources said once the award is passed, the zero date will start. A project of NTPC has to be completed within 48 months as per the guidelines of Central Electricity regulatory commission (CERC).But any delay or no clearance from the State will put the project in jeopardy. Further delay will also force re-tendering process as the current tender will expire in October.