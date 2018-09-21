Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar girl bags prize at national tech contest

The contest begins with a qualifying test held at colleges and schools across the country. The minimum qualifying marks for a candidate to get selected for the national-level is 700 out of 1000.

R U Megha. (EPS)

By Sowmika Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A second year student of economics at Rama Devi Women's University, R U Megha, has brought pride to the city. She has bagged the second prize at a national-level Microsoft Office Specialist contest. The company conducts this contest every year.

"In High School, the students were provided with laptops and were asked to prepare for the applications of various Microsoft software. I was among the top three students of Odisha who made it to the final stage," she shared.

Megha had to compete against 40 students at the national-level in Bangalore. She was asked to prepare a professional worksheet on Excel 2016. Though the time allotted to complete the task was 50 minutes, Megha finished her task ten minutes before the deadline.

Prior to the contest, Megha was trained at the varsity's e-learning centre, funded by Higher Education Department, State Government of Odisha.

