Cyclone Daye: Heavy rains hit Odisha; Malkangiri worst-hit

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclonic storm 'Daye' which hit Odisha coast near Gopalpur early on Friday triggered heavy rains across state causing flood-like situation in low lying areas. 'Daye' moved with a speed of about 23kmph and crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast close to Gopalpur in the early hours of Friday, Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said.

After landfall the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression and lay over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood, he further said. Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said Malkangiri bore the brunt of the cyclonic storm, while several districts including Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kalahandi, Balasore, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanaland Nabarangpur also recorded heavy rainfall. The state has witnessed an average rainfall of 49.6 mm in the last 24 hours.

While a whooping 403mm rainfaill was recorded in Korukonda block of the district during last 24hours, the Sadar block of Malkangiri also recorded 265.4mm rainfall during the same period. Three other blocks of the district such as Mathili, Kalimela and Kudumulgumma also received over 100mm rainfall during this period.

Many people living in the low lying areas of the districts including Korukonda, Poteru, MV 3 and Kudumulgumma were left marooned in submerged areas. There was also report of landslide in Chitrakonda area. Several low-lying areas in the district are still remained cut off as water is flowing over major roads.

According to Malkangiri collector Manish Agarwal, the district has witnessed 1163.8 mm since Thursday. The SRC Bishnupada Sethi said immediate rescue and relief operation is continuing in the district. Around 1000 people from low lying areas of the district were evacuated and kept at shelters, he said, adding the district administration has also made arrangements of community kitchens for those affected.

Reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned gratuitous relief of Rs 60 a day per person and Rs 45 a day for children below 12 for seven days in the district, he added. The SRC further said except Malkangiri, situation is normal in other districts and no casualty due to the cyclonic storm has been reported from any part of the state so far.

Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said districts have been put on alert as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in various districts across state for another 24 hours. Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur, Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are on rain alert till Saturday morning.

With water level of major rivers on rise, the district collectors and departments concerned have been asked to closely monitor the situation and keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any exigency arising out of the situation, he said. Mohapatra, however, said the water level of all major rivers except Jalaka is below danger-mark.