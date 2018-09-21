Home States Odisha

Cyclone Daye: Heavy rains hit Odisha; Malkangiri worst-hit

After landfall the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression and lay over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a cyclone used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclonic storm 'Daye' which hit Odisha coast near Gopalpur early on Friday triggered heavy rains across state causing flood-like situation in low lying areas. 'Daye' moved with a speed of about 23kmph and crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast close to Gopalpur in the early hours of Friday, Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said.

After landfall the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression and lay over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood, he further said. Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said Malkangiri bore the brunt of the cyclonic storm, while several districts including Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kalahandi, Balasore, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanaland Nabarangpur also recorded heavy rainfall. The state has witnessed an average rainfall of 49.6 mm in the last 24 hours. 

While a whooping 403mm rainfaill was recorded in Korukonda block of the district during last 24hours, the Sadar block of Malkangiri also recorded 265.4mm rainfall during the same period. Three other blocks of the district such as Mathili, Kalimela and Kudumulgumma also received over 100mm rainfall during this period. 

Many people living in the low lying areas of the districts including Korukonda, Poteru, MV 3 and Kudumulgumma were left marooned in submerged areas. There was also report of landslide in Chitrakonda area. Several low-lying areas in the district are still remained cut off as water is flowing over major roads. 

According to Malkangiri collector Manish Agarwal, the district has witnessed 1163.8 mm since Thursday. The SRC Bishnupada Sethi said immediate rescue and relief operation is continuing in the district. Around 1000 people from low lying areas of the district were evacuated and kept at shelters, he said, adding the district administration has also made arrangements of community kitchens for those affected.

Reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned gratuitous relief of Rs 60 a day per person and Rs 45 a day for children below 12 for seven days in the district, he added. The SRC further said except Malkangiri, situation is normal in other districts and no casualty due to the cyclonic storm has been reported from any part of the state so far. 

Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said districts have been put on alert as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in various districts across state for another 24 hours. Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur, Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are on rain alert till Saturday morning.

With water level of major rivers on rise, the district collectors and departments concerned have been asked to closely monitor the situation and keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any exigency arising out of the situation, he said. Mohapatra, however, said the water level of all major rivers except Jalaka is below danger-mark. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Daye Malkangiri district Heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro