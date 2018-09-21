Hand-held devices for tax collectors in Bhubaneswar North Zone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People of areas under North Zone of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now be able to pay holding tax and get system-generated payment receipts of at their doorsteps.

The civic body launched this facility on Wednesday for digital management of holding tax collections under e-municipality project. Accordingly, it has distributed 13 hand-held devices (receipt printers) to its tax collectors of North Zone.

At a meeting of the Corporation, Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena distributed the devices to tax collectors and said this would be the first step towards digital management of collections by the tax collectors as these machines are GPRS (general packet radio service) enabled and are working with SIM cards like other smart devices.

Experts from TCS, who explained the gathering regarding operation of the hand-held devices, said all tax collectors had been given training so that they can operate the devices for collection of holding tax with generation of payment request of the household. After getting the receipt, a holding tax payer can cheque the payment details online to know his payment status on www.ulbodisha.gov.in.Deputy Mayor K Shanti, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra and Deputy Commissioners Pramod Prusty were present.