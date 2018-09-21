House panel formed to probe Abhijit Iyer Mitra's remarks against Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker Pradip Amat on Thursday allowed moving of a privilege motion in the Assembly against defence and strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra for his alleged derogatory remarks against the State, Konark temple, Jagannath temple and the lawmakers.

A six-member house committee led by Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra was also constituted to inquire into the remarks made by Iyer and submit report before or on the first day of the next session of the Assembly to facilitate action against him as early as possible.

The other members of the committee are, former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramilla Mallik, Sanjay Dasburma, Arun Sahu and leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo.Moving the privilege motion, Mishra said remarks of Iyer show disrespect to the people of Odisha and Odia language, its culture and tradition. “He should be summoned and the Speaker should take steps to ensure his presence in the House when the matter is taken up,” he said.

The privilege motion moved by Mishra was supported by all parties, including BJD and BJP. Sensing the mood of the members, Amat had suspended the question hour and allowed an hour-long discussion on the issue. After the debate, the Speaker accepted the privilege motion and announced constitution of the committee to inquire into the remarks made by Iyer.

Members cutting across partylines demanded stringent action against Iyer who made a series of derogatory remarks against the State, its people, culture and scribes. Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy, Opposition chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati, former minister Debi Prasad Mishra and other members cutting across party lines demanded that strong action should be taken against Iyer for his remarks against Odisha and Odia people.

Condemning the remarks against Odisha and Odia people, BJP member Singhdeo said his party is with the House. After hearing the members, the Speaker convened an all-party meeting to decide on the action to be recommended against Iyer. The House had to be adjourned for about 80 minutes for the all-party meeting.

Mitra is a friend of former BJD MP Baijayant Panda who has landed himself in a controversy for flying a helicopter with Iyer and another friend at a very low altitude over the eco-sensitive Chilika lake on September 15.

Working journalists also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition demanding stringent action against Iyer for making derogatory remarks against the media.

Iyer arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday over his supposedly derogatory remarks about Odisha and the Sun Temple at Konark.

Mitra was held at Delhi’s Nizamuddin police station by a team of Odisha Police in connection with the case registered under Section 295-A, 153-A and 293/34 of the Indian Penal Code. Soon after arrest, Mitra got bail on furnishing a sum of `1,00,000. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana dismissed the three-day transit remand demanded by the police and directed Mitra to join the investigation by September 28.