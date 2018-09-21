New look for actor Sabyasachi in Bengali flick

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ollywood's chocolate hero Sabyasachi Mishra has adopted a new look for his first Bengali film. The actor will be sporting the bushy beard look. The actor has remained tight-lipped about the film. Currently, he is in the City of Joy for the shoot of this film. According to sources, he will be in Kolkata for more than a month.

The film is based on Aditya Nath Mukherjee's multi-shade novel 'Takar Rang Lal.' The name of the movie and its star cast is yet to be declared. However, sources said that a Bangladeshi actress had been roped in for the movie.

The film's shoot began at Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts. The City Express managed to access some of the on-sets photographs of the actor while he was shooting at Dhenkanal Palace. Sources claimed that Sabya would be playing the role of a mafia in this film.

Interestingly, he would share the screen with Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma. The Bollywood actor is known for his performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Race3, Toilet", Special 26, Dirty Picture and Tanu weds Manu.

If sources are to be believed, the film will also be released in Odia language. This movie would also be released in Bangladesh, sources added.

"You will have to wait to know what's my next movie is all about. Yes, it is true that I am doing a Bengali movie. But, I can't reveal anything at this stage," Sabya said.