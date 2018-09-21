Home States Odisha

New look for actor Sabyasachi in Bengali flick

The film is based on Aditya Nath Mukherjee's multi-shade novel 'Takar Rang Lal.' The name of the movie and its star cast is yet to be declared.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ollywood's chocolate hero Sabyasachi Mishra has adopted a new look for his first Bengali film. The actor will be sporting the bushy beard look. The actor has remained tight-lipped about the film. Currently, he is in the City of Joy for the shoot of this film. According to sources, he will be in Kolkata for more than a month.

The film is based on Aditya Nath Mukherjee's multi-shade novel 'Takar Rang Lal.' The name of the movie and its star cast is yet to be declared. However, sources said that a Bangladeshi actress had been roped in for the movie.

The film's shoot began at Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts. The City Express managed to access some of the on-sets photographs of the actor while he was shooting at Dhenkanal Palace. Sources claimed that Sabya would be playing the role of a mafia in this film.

Interestingly, he would share the screen with Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma. The Bollywood actor is known for his performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Race3, Toilet", Special 26, Dirty Picture and Tanu weds Manu.

If sources are to be believed, the film will also be released in Odia language. This movie would also be released in Bangladesh, sources added.

"You will have to wait to know what's my next movie is all about. Yes, it is true that I am doing a Bengali movie. But, I can't reveal anything at this stage," Sabya said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 