No decision yet on Ghatakeswar project in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A year back, tender for Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project over Ghadaka nullah was floated by Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd (OCCL). A Visakhapatnam-based construction firm was finalised to take up the project that has been pending for over three decades. However, the State Government is yet to give its nod to the firm as the project cost has exceeded by `100 crore and also due to discrepancies in the agreement papers.

Ghadaka is the primary irrigation source for several villages in Kankia panchayat under Kukudakhandi block but agricultural lands upstream the nullah face drought almost every year.Locals apprehend delay in finalisation of a construction agency may lead to cancellation of the project that is aimed at providing irrigation to lands upstream the Ghadaka nullah and supplying drinking water to 17 villages in Kukudakhandi block, Gosaninuagaon and a portion of Berhampur city. Locals also opined that the project cost is likely to go up further due to hike in prices of construction materials.

Apparently, foundation stone for Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project over Ghadaka nullah had been laid twice ever since the project was announced in 1986 by the then chief minister JB Patnaik. No work was initiated for two decades. The State Government again considered constructing the project and in 2009, the Water Resources department prepared a detailed project report and estimated the project at `29.16 crore. It would irrigate 500 hectares of land in eight villages.

Of the project cost, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was to contribute `23.99 crore, while the rest amount would have been released by the State Government. The project would submerge a hamlet, Koilikote, inhabited by 45 Scheduled Caste families. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation again for the project in June 2016. The project cost escalated to `118 crore and it got forest clearance. A rehabilitation colony was also built for 25 oustee families near Kankia village at the cost of `20 crore.

For construction of dam, spillway and head regulator, the OCCL had invited tender on October 7, 2016 with last date fixed on November 9, 2016. But the bidders raised objection due to demonetisation and the OCCL cancelled the tender. Although a tender process was finally completed successfully and a Visakhapatnam-based firm was selected in November 2017, an MoU is yet to be signed due to some discrepancies in the agreement papers and cost escalation.