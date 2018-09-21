Odisha rape victim records statement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The woman hailing from Kolkata, who lodged a complaint with Khandagiri Police on Wednesday alleging rape by founder of Air Odisha Aviation Private Ltd Santosh Pani, recorded her statement on Thursday before a court.

Khandagiri Police Station IIC Himanshu Bhusan Swain and Mahila Police Station IIC Iman Kalyani Nayak recorded her statement at Capital Police Station on Wednesday. The police on Thursday said they also visited the place where the complainant was earlier staying on rent for further investigation.

The woman had alleged that Pani had raped her on two occasions on August 10 and 12 while she was working with the company as a security supervisor. She is currently working with Air Deccan.

The police are now verifying whether Pani was present in the City on August 10 and August 12. Talking to the newspaper over the phone, the woman alleged that she had approached Khandagiri Police on August 22 and then with her mother on August 24, and claimed that the cops had asked her to change the nature of her grievance.