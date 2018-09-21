Pandals damaged by strong winds in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The week-long Biswakarma celebration in Paradip was marred by strong winds and heavy rainfall on Thursday due to the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Around 30 pandals were set up in the town by different trade unions, shipping agencies and private persons for the celebration that began on Monday. While pandals and decorative arches came crashing down due to the wind, some pandals were waterlogged.

The worst affected was the puja pandal erected by Paradip Truck Owners’ Association. It could not withstand the strong wind and crashed. However, none present in the pandal was injured. The welcome arch put up by Odisha Marine Fisheries Officers’ Association was uprooted. The rains also affected small shopkeepers, who set up their units near the puja pandals.With incessant rains continuing throughout the day, almost all the puja pandals and approach roads to them were inundated.

Similarly, a large sheet of aluminium in the doppler radar station was blown away in the wind and it hit the seventh floor of the station. However, there was no damage and the station has been functioning normally.

Apart from puja pandals, several areas in the town were waterlogged and trees were uprooted. Branches fell on live wires as a result of which power was snapped for hours. The Meteorological Department has stated that Paradip would get heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

ADM Kanhu Chanran Dhir said puja committees have been asked to clear the debris near pandals at the earliest.Immersion of Biswakarma idols will take place on Sunday. Apparently, the Port Town is a special attraction with people, irrespective of caste and creed, worshipping the God of Creation, Lord Biswakarma, and getting involved in the celebrations. The puja is relevant to Paradip because Biswakarma is considered as God of Construction. The Lord is the reigning deity of the vast industrial belt which houses some big plants and major industrial houses. After Paradip Port was established, Biswakarma Puja was started by seven persons in 1963.