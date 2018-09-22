First meet of House Panel on Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s anti-Odisha remarks to be held today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first meeting of the Assembly Committee formed to inquire into defence and strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s anti-Odisha remarks will be held on September 22.

Leader of the Opposition and chairman of the committee Narasingh Mishra said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on September 22. “The panel will conduct an inquiry as to whether the criticism of legislators by Iyer about their discussions in the House was breach of privilege of the members or the House,” he said and added that the committee will also probe into the statements made by Iyer denigrating the cultural heritage of Odisha and Odia people.

Mishra said the committee will submit report to the House, which will decide the further course of action. Speaker Pradip Amat on Thursday had approved the proposal to constitute the House Committee to inquire into the derogatory remarks made by Iyer on Konark Sun Temple, legislators, Odisha culture and Lord Jagannath.

The other members of the committee led by Mishra are BJD legislators Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallik, Arun Sahu and Sanjay Dasburma and leader of the BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo. The committee will submit its report to the House on or before the first day of next Assembly session.

The statements made by Iyer had agitated members cutting across party lines in the monsoon session of the Assembly which concluded on Thursday. The Speaker allowed formation of the committee following discussion of the issue in an all party meeting for which the House had to be adjourned for 80 minutes. Besides, a privilege motion moved by Mishra was allowed by the Speaker.