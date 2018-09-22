PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Tight security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda on Saturday to launch a slew of projects. Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Amlipali Ground.

The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate the newly-built airport under Udan scheme and flag off a flight from Jharsuguda to Raipur. He will also dedicate to the nation greenfield open cast mine project at Garjanbahal and 53.1 km long Jharsuguda-Serdega railway line constructed by the MCL. This line can also be used for passenger traffic.

While district BJP leaders are planning to pull around two lakh people to the ground, a Gurgaon-based agency, engaged for setting up the venue on four lakh square feet, has completed its work on Friday. CCTV cameras have been installed at 30 strategic locations near the meeting place to keep a watch on the crowd. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram are overseeing the entire work. The Prime Minister is slated to address the public for about an hour.

While senior police officials reviewed the security arrangements and preparations, dog and bomb squads have conducted a thorough check of the venue and also several other parts in the town. Barricades have been set up on both sides of the road from Jharsuguda airport to the venue, Amlipali Ground. Earlier, security officials conducted a mock drill.

To avert any untoward situation and possible accidents, extensive arrangements have been made under the direct supervision of Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi. Range Fire Officer Manoranjan Bal, Deputy Fire Officer Binod Singh, seven Assistant Fire Officers and 200 fire personnel will remain present at the venue.

Similarly, four quick response teams have been deployed at the place.Meanwhile, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee, also reached Jharsuguda airport to review arrangements.