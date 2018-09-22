Home States Odisha

Special drive to nab criminals ahead of Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar

With Durga Puja preparations at different pandals in the city gaining pace, Commissionerate Police chalked out security measures for the festival.

BHUBANESWAR: With Durga Puja preparations at different pandals in the city gaining pace, Commissionerate Police chalked out security measures for the festival. With anti-socials being a major headache for the police, it has been decided to beef up security and launch special drives against them in the Capital.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said “Special drive will be launched against the anti-socials while habitual offenders will be booked under Section 110 of CrPC.” The inspectors have been instructed to hold meetings with puja committees in their areas for smooth conduct of the festival. At least 25 platoons of police force will be deployed from October 15 to 19.

Besides this, police have also been instructed to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs). In the recently held Durga Puja preparatory meeting, Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty also urged the puja committees for deploying adequate volunteers near the pandals.

