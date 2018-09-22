Tourism roadshow to promote Odisha in Bangkok

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Tourism organised a roadshow at Bangkok as part of its mission to promote tourism potential of the State. This was second overseas tourism meet.Tourism Director Archana Patnaik made a presentation highlighting the efforts of State Government to develop tourism infrastructure and facilities to attract more tourists from overseas. Stakeholders, including Heritage Tours, Swosti Travels, Eastern Treasure Tours, Tropical Vacations and Fiesta Holidays participated in the roadshow and engaged in B2B meetings.

The representative of Air Asia also made a presentation which was followed by a scintillating cultural programme of Odissi performed by Sutra Foundation that mesmerised the audience.Addressing the gathering Charge d’Affaires (Deputy Chief of Mission), Embassy of India at Thailand Abbagani Ramu appreciated Odisha’s efforts to develop tourism as a major employment generating industry. Odisha Tourism’s role as the host partner for the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 was highlighted at the event.

Tourism and Sports Secretary Vishal Dev said tourism is the priority sector of State Government. Since Odisha receives substantial tourists from Southeast Asia, such roadshows would definitely help in increasing the footfall.

“We are harping on our cultural and maritime connection with the region.We further aim to bolster our efforts by organising marquee events such as Make-in-Odisha to invite investors to exploit the tourism opportunity,” he added.

More than 140 participants including leading tour operators, travel agents, who’s who of the travel trade and diplomatic mission representatives from different countries attended the event organised in association with Embassy of India at Thailand and FICCI.