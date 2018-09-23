Home States Odisha

After teachers, doctors to mount pressure on Odisha Government

The State Government which is struggling to resolve the agitation by teachers, now faces the heat from serving doctors.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government which is struggling to resolve the agitation by teachers, now faces the heat from serving doctors. The doctors have threatened to launch an agitation protesting the proposed Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Cadre Rules, 2018.Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), the apex body of Government doctors alleged that the new rules are aimed at regulating the method of recruitment, promotion and condition of service of medical officers in suppression of existing rules.

Terming the proposed OMHS Cadre Rules arbitrary, the association has threatened to stage dharna in front of their respective hospitals from October 2 and intensify later if the Government failed to make relevant amendments.The doctors’ body also demanded ICU and 24-hour emergency service in all District Headquarters Hospitals, security for doctors, deployment of armed police at casualty and specialist administrative allowance.

State president of OMSA Dr Nirakara Bhatta said there is no uniformity of conditions of service and promotion as the cadre has been divided into three parts - specialist, public health and general duty.As per the new rules General Duty (GD) medical officers will be eligible for promotion from junior Class I to Senior Class I after continuous six years of service and it’s five years for Specialists and Public Health cadre doctors for promotion. It eliminates mandatory service in KBK, KBK plus and TSP areas.

“Though GD medical officers are eligible for promotion from Senior Class I to Joint Director only after 10 years of service, including mandatory four years in KBK, KBK plus and TSP areas, the Specialist and PH doctors are eligible for promotion after completion of eight years of service. There is a disparity of two years which will lead to delay in promotion for GD doctors,” Dr Bhatta pointed out.

Similarly, for promotion from joint director to additional director, there is great disparity as the stipulated condition of five years of continuous service is required for GD doctors whereas the Specialist and PH cadre doctors will get promotion after rendering two years of service, he said.

While around 800 ad hoc and contractual doctors have been working in the State since years, OMSA members said, State Government is yet to make their service permanent despite repeated demands.  
The association has submitted a memorandum to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal seeking his intervention for proper evaluation of contents of the draft rules so that no doctor suffers for the conditions of service governed under Orissa Service Cadre (OSC) rules for promotion and other benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival