Agitating teachers in Odisha to join duty with black badges

BHUBANESWAR:As lakhs of school and college students remained deprived of education, the agitating block grant teachers on Saturday decided to join duty from September 24.The teachers said they will continue the strike on rotation basis at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here and those going to schools will wear black badges to work until their demands are met.

“As our strike is hampering education of students, we have decided to do it on a rotation basis,” said leader of All Odisha School and College Teachers’ United Forum Golak Nayak. “From September 24 onwards teachers from two districts will stage protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on a ration basis every day,” he added.

He further informed that the teachers’ forum has decided to organise a 12-hour strike on October 2 in front of district collectorates while all teachers will gather again on October 9 at Mahatma Gandhi Marg for a ‘Sikshya Banchao Odisha Banchao’ samabesh. Between October 2 and 9 the agitating teachers will also convene Janata Darbar at Panchayat level involving local communities to inform them about the deteriorating education system in Odisha and gherao local residencies of MLAs.

The teachers body is demanding remuneration as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, service condition under new Grant-in-aid system and job regularisation among other demands.The State Government has not been able to address these issues because of lager financial implications involved, sources said.