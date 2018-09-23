Crocodile sighting triggers panic at Pentha beach in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The sighting of three saltwater crocodiles at Pentha beach under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district on Saturday triggered panic among tourists and locals who were warned by the Forest department officials not to venture into the sea.

The photograph of a crocodile at the geo-tube of the beach went viral on social media including WhatsApp and Facebook. Pentha beach is located near Bhitarkanika National Park. The rivers and creeks of the park are home to around 1,700 estuarine crocodiles. DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bimal Prasanna Acharya said although it is not possible for crocodiles to survive in salty water, the reptiles strayed into the sea following incessant rains for the last 10 days owing to low pressure over Bay of Bengal. He said saltwater crocodiles live in saline water of rivers and creeks and only three reptiles had strayed from the nearby Bausagada and Chinchri river this monsoon.

The DFO said the crocodiles that have strayed into the sea will return to their habitat soon as they cannot stand the salinity of sea. No instance of saltwater crocodiles, the largest riparian predator in the world, killing human beings has been reported from the beach till date, he added. Acharya assured that patrolling has been intensified by the Forest department on the beach and efforts are on to nab the reptiles.

Rajendra Das, a resident of Pentha, said, “I could not believe my eyes when I saw a crocodile basking at the beach when scores of tourists were enjoying a swim at the sea”. Another resident Prasan Tripathy said with the photograph of a crocodile at the beach going viral on social media, tourist footfall at the beach may take a hit.