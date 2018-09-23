House Panel on Abhijit Iyer Mitra holds first meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE Assembly Committee on Abhijit Iyer Mitra on Saturday decided to inquire whether he had committed breach of privilege of the House and legislators before summoning him to appear.

The first meeting of the House Committee led by Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra was held on Saturday. The Director General of Police; Director, Intelligence and editors of two newspapers in which the news about Iyer’s comments were published have been asked to appear before the committee on September 28.

If it learnt from the information provided by them that Iyer is guilty of breach of privilege, he will be issued notice to appear before the committee, Mishra said.

Speaker Pradip Amat had constituted the House Committee to inquire into derogatory comments allegedly made by Iyer against Konark and Puri temples, Odisha, Odia people and legislators. The issue agitated members of the Assembly cutting across party lines during the monsoon leading to several adjournments.

Other members of the committee are, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Arun Sahu, Debi Mishra, Sanjay Dasburma and Pramila Mallik (all BJD) and Leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo.