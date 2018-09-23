Per cent culture is the identity of BJD Government, says PM Modi during Odisha visit

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/ANGUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday went all out to attack Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government and called for a big change in the State. Addressing a public meeting at Amlipali in Jharsuguda town after inaugurating the second airport of the State, Modi said Odisha is now in the limelight for scams in plant sapling, polythene, cooperative, road and irrigation. Corruption and delay in decision making have become the identity of Odisha.

Castigating the BJD led State Government for the “PC (per cent) culture”, Modi said bribe is being demanded from the beneficiaries for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Prime Minister said Odisha had received `82,000 crore from the Centre in five years before 2014. But the Centre has already allocated `2 lakh crore after the BJP came to power. Unfortunately, despite allocation of huge fund, the situation pertaining to health, malnutrition, maternal mortality and infant mortality is not improving in the State, he lamented. Modi also slammed the BJD Government for not linking the people of the State with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. “Though the health scheme introduced by the State has certain limitations, the Government is not taking any decision on the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat,” he said. Raising the issue of farmers’ plight in the State, the Prime Minister claimed that they are not getting the genuine price for their produce.

“The Government here is not procuring the paddy from farmers on the pretext of quality,” said Modi.

Pointing at the huge turnout at the venue, Modi said it reflects the mood of the people for a change and assured that the change would make their dream come true.Among others, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, Union Minster of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan were present.

Ealier launching his tirade against the State Government during stone-laying ceremony of a fertiliser plant at Talcher, Modi said, “While the entire country is progressing on the Swachh Bharat mission, Odisha is lagging behind. It is the responsibility of the State Government to implement the scheme in full vigour for better health of the people. For good health, good Swachhata is needed,” he said.

On ` one per kg rice scheme, Modi said the State Government’s claim is unfounded. “We are committed to a hunger-free Odisha and provided subsidy of `25 to `30 per kg of rice for poor people of the State. The BJD Government gives only ` two for the scheme. The Centre provides `450 crore annually to the State in this regard,” he said.