Talcher fertiliser plant to usher in New Odisha: PM Narendra Modi

Modi also launched a scathing attack on Naveen Patnaik Government accusing it of non-cooperation with the Centre.

By Bijoy Pradhan
TALCHER: Reaffirming his commitment to putting Odisha in the growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the revival of Talcher fertiliser plant will give a new direction to industrial development in the State.

Blowing the poll bugle ahead of next year’s general elections, the Prime Minister exuded confidence that BJP will return to power when he said he will return after 36 months to reopen the plant. “I asked officials when the plant will be ready and production will start, they promised me that it will made operational within 36 months. I will come back to you after 36 months,” he told a massive gathering here.
Addressing a public meeting after commencing revival work for the country’s first coal gasification-based fertiliser plant, Modi came down heavily on the previous UPA government for doing nothing for revival of the plant. Though the decision to revive the unit was taken in 2000, the plan remained on paper only. After NDA came to power, it decided to revive five fertiliser plants including the one here. “Revival of these plants shows our commitment to the people and the failures of the previous UPA government. The Talcher fertiliser plant will write a new history of ‘New Odisha’,” he remarked.

While reading out his Government’s achievements in the last four and a half years, the Prime Minister said 1.3 crore bank accounts were opened in Odisha under Jan Dhan Yojana and Government benefits are being transferred directly to their accounts.

Without taking the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Modi said, “You may remember there was a prime minister who once said only 15 paise out of one rupee sent by the Centre reaches the people. They knew the problem but did nothing as they had no vision. They allowed corruption to continue and looted the country for years. However, the NDA Government is making sure that whatever money is sent, all of it is reaching the people”, he stated.

Modi also launched a scathing attack on Naveen Patnaik Government accusing it of non-cooperation with the Centre. “I will not be able to serve you if Odisha Government does not cooperate,” he told the gathering.

Expressing concern over State Government’s rejection of Ayusman Bharat scheme, the Prime Minister said 10 crore families and 50 crore people of the country will benefit from the social welfare scheme. “I appeal to Naveen Babu once again to reconsider his decision and cooperate with the Centre in implementation of the scheme, which will benefit a large number of people of the State,” he said.

