Truck rams bus, four injured in Bhubaneswar

At least four persons were injured after a truck rammed a bus at Palasuni under Mancheswar police limits on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least four persons were injured after a truck rammed a bus at Palasuni under Mancheswar police limits on Saturday afternoon.

One of the eyewitnesses Manoj Nayak said he was going towards Hanspal with a friend when the truck rammed the rear of a bus after its driver applied sudden brakes on the busy Palasuni road to pick-up some passengers. The driver of the truck, which was just behind the bus, lost balance and hit the vehicle’s rear part. Nayak, who was riding a two-wheeler, was close to the bus and the truck driver in a bid to save the biker lost balance and hit the bus, sources said.

Police said about four persons were injured in the mishap. A woman passenger seated in the rear seat of the bus sustained serious wounds to her legs and was rushed to the hospital along with other injured passengers and truck driver. However, locals said seven persons were injured.Locals, who had gathered at the spot alleged that bus drivers applying sudden brakes to pick-up passengers near Palasuni is a regular affair and remains unchecked.

After the accident, traffic was thrown out of gear as the truck developed some technical snag and could not move from the spot. The crane deployed there was not able to move the heavy vehicle to one side for several minutes. Interestingly, earlier there was a traffic post in Palasuni, but Commissionerate Police later removed it. Mancheswar police station officers said the bus driver fled after the accident which occurred around 3.10 pm. “We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken accordingly,” the police said.

