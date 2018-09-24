Admission process for distance courses starts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department has initiated admission process for Plus II correspondence courses for 2018-19 academic session.

The correspondence courses are being provided in Arts and Commerce streams under distance education programme. A notification from the Directorate of Higher Education under S&ME department stated that candidates who are employed and interested to pursue distance education should apply for these courses.

The common application from (CAF) for admission is available online from September 22 to September 29. The application fee for candidates belonging to general category is `300 while those belonging to reserved category will have to pay `200.

After filling the forms, candidates are required to submit and validate it at the nearest SAMS resource centres (higher secondary schools) by October 1.The merit list will be declared by the Directorate on October 3. The selected candidates will also be required to deposit a course fee of `3,160 between October 3 and October 6. Admission of students in the merit list will also be done during the period. Candidates from boards other than Board of Secondary Education will have to pay an additional `20 for the course fee. For more details. candidates have been advised to visit www.samsodisha.gov.in.So far, 230 candidates have applied online for the correspondence courses, officials said.