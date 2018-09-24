Government has no informations on invest plans

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Though the State Government has taken a number of steps to attract investment to Odisha, its reluctance to provide any information in this regard in the Assembly has invited criticism.

On the last day of the budget session of the Assembly which concluded on Thursday, former union minister and BJP member Dilip Ray wanted to know about the places, both inside and outside the country, where the State Government organised programmes since 2010 to attract investment to Odisha.

In a question, Ray also wanted to know about the industrial houses which have evinced interest to invest. Besides, he also asked about the quantum of investment made by industrial houses in Odisha so far.

Ray also requested the State Government to provide information regarding visits of Chief Minister, Ministers and officials to foreign countries to attract investment and the expenditure in this regard. However, replying to Ray’s question, Industries Minister Anant Das said the information are being collected.

The BJP leader criticised the State Government for giving such a reply when programmes are being organised both inside and outside the country to attract investment to Odisha. Besides, the State Government has also organised ‘Make-In-Odisha’ programmes in several parts of the country. Chief Minister Naveen patnaik had also attended a road show at New Delhi on September 12.

Ray said he was surprised by such a reply from the Industries Minister when the State Government is going to organise another edition of Make-In-Odisha conclave in Bhubaneswar in November.