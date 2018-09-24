Home States Odisha

Maiden night trial of Ballistic Missile Defence a success

After the target missile was fired in an automated operation, the radar-based system detected and tracked the ballistic missile.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:India on Sunday scripted history by successfully conducting first night trial of its indigenously developed Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system in salvo mode from a defence facility off Odisha coast.Defence sources said the hot standby interceptor missile capable of destroying enemy weapon system at high altitude of above 100 km was flight tested at about 8.05 pm against a target missile fired from a warship anchored in Bay of Bengal.

The made-in-India anti-ballistic missile, dubbed as Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV), blasted off from the launching complex-IV of Abdul Kalam Island a few minutes after the target, a modified version of Prithvi ballistic missile, took off from the warship.“It is a significant milestone achieved in the direction of developing a two-layered BMD system. Both target and interceptor were successfully flight tested. The data generated during the trial is being analysed,” said a defence official.

After the target missile was fired in an automated operation, the radar-based system detected and tracked the ballistic missile. The computer network with the help of data received from radars predicted the trajectory of the incoming ballistic missile and provided requisite command to fire the interceptor missile. Both the PDV interceptor and the two-stage target missile equipped with motors have been specially developed for the BMD mission. The target has been developed for mimicking a hostile ballistic missile approaching from more than 2000 km away.

The test of the next generation state-of-the-art interceptor missile, developed by DRDO, was aimed at engaging the target in the exo-atmosphere region. All events were monitored in real-time by telemetry and range stations at various locations.The DRDO has been focusing on high altitude interceptor missile because of its advantage. If an incoming missile is intercepted at a high altitude, the debris would not fall on the ground and there would be no collateral damage, the official informed.

It was the third test of PDV. While the interceptor missile was first tested on April 27 2014, the second trial was conducted on February 11 last year.With the anti-ballistic missile system, India has entered an exclusive club of four nations which have a robust BMD system. The other three countries are US, Russia and Israel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ballistic Missile Defence Prithvi Defence Vehicle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival