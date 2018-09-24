Pakistan to participate in Hockey World Cup

Home States Odisha

Ruling out any doubt over participation of Pakistan in the prestigious tournament, International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Dhruv Batra said all 16 countries have consented to play.

CM Naveen Patnaik with a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday I Irfana

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as India-Pakistan hockey bilateral series remains suspended since 2014 after an unsavoury incident during Champions Trophy, the neighbouring country will participate in the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup scheduled to begin in Kalinga Stadium, here from November 28.

Ruling out any doubt over participation of Pakistan in the prestigious tournament, International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Dhruv Batra said all 16 countries have consented to play. “After Pakistan applies for VISA, I hope the Indian Government will grant its consent to the team to participate in the World Cup,” Batra said. 

Since it is not a bilateral series, the ban should not be applicable, he said. Besides, in case of any international tournament, the host country is always liberal to provide VISA to the participating countries, Batra added.The World Cup fixture was prepared well before the schedule date and each participating country was extended invitation. Pakistan had participated in the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017, Batra said.   Pakistan team earned a bad reputation for their on field behaviour after a semi-final match against India during Champions Trophy Hockey in 2014 played at the Kalinga Stadium. After beating India 4-3, some of the Pakistan players were found making indecent gestures towards the crowd. Following the incident, FIH had suspended two Pakistan players. The Hockey India also took a strong stand by suspending the India-Pak bilateral hockey series.

HIL to resume

Hockey India League (HIL), a professional hockey league of India, will resume after a gap of one year in November. Kalinga Lancers, the team owned by Odisha Government, was the champion in the last edition of HIL in 2017. FIH president Narinder Dhruv Batra said the tournament was suspended in 2018 due to a conflict in dates of the schedule of HIL with major international events.

