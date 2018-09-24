Home States Odisha

Parab fest to kickstart at ‘Suna Dongar’ from October 28

It was decided in a preparatory meeting held at Sadbhavna conference hall here on Saturday.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: ‘Parab’, the State level tribal festival, will kickstart from Golden Mountain locally known as ‘Suna Dongar’ at Kotiya panchayat of Pottangi block from October 28.

It was decided in a preparatory meeting held at Sadbhavna conference hall here on Saturday. Addressing the meeting, Jeypore legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati proposed ‘Suna Dongar’ as the festival spot to highlight the significance of Kotiya locality. He said since the residents of Kotiya have been culturally neglected, the festival will provide them an opportunity to associate with various cultural events.

Bahinipati urged the Pottangi block administration to organise a separate preparatory meeting for the festival. The legislator’s decision to conduct the festival at ‘Suna Dongar’ was supported by Pottangi MLA and District Planning Board chairman and State Planning Board member Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi. Koraput Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty had earlier decided to celebrate the festival in every panchayat of the district as part of a programme of District Scheduled Tribe Development Council.

This year, the festival will be organised for 21 days with participation of representatives from 240 panchayats of the district. Various dance, sports, literary and tribal instrumental competitions will be held at the event in which over one lakh people, including students, youths and women from across the district are expected to participate. The District Council of Culture has formed eight committees to monitor the festival. International dance troupes and national level dignitaries will be invited to the grand finale of Parab-2018 which will be held from November 16 to 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parab tribal festival Golden Mountain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival