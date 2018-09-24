Home States Odisha

Two-day science exposition ends at Institute of Life Sciences

The two-day science exposition and open day organised at Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here concluded on Sunday.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The two-day science exposition and open day organised at Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here concluded on Sunday.More than 800 school students participated in the event where experts spoke on the scientific achievements in biology, medicine, physical and chemical sciences. Students visited the laboratories and were given hands-on training on various advanced techniques.

The event was organised by ILS in collaboration with Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) as part of a science outreach programme. The event was organised as a prelude to the India International Science Festival being held at Lucknow in October.

Science and Technology department Secretary Nikunja Dhal, who inaugurated the exposition, called for a united effort from all stakeholders to make Bhubaneswar a knowledge hub in eastern India.NISER Director Prof Sudhakar Panda stressed on the need for more research and encouraged students to develop a habit of asking questions and finding solutions. ILS Director Ajay Parida highlighted the spectacular progress achieved by the country in the fields of agriculture, human health, information and communication technology.

As many as 15 institutions from Bhubaneswar had set up exhibition during the event showcasing their activities and progress. ILS officials said they have planned to organise similar events in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
science exposition Institute of Life Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival