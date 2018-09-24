Two-day science exposition ends at Institute of Life Sciences

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The two-day science exposition and open day organised at Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here concluded on Sunday.More than 800 school students participated in the event where experts spoke on the scientific achievements in biology, medicine, physical and chemical sciences. Students visited the laboratories and were given hands-on training on various advanced techniques.

The event was organised by ILS in collaboration with Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) as part of a science outreach programme. The event was organised as a prelude to the India International Science Festival being held at Lucknow in October.

Science and Technology department Secretary Nikunja Dhal, who inaugurated the exposition, called for a united effort from all stakeholders to make Bhubaneswar a knowledge hub in eastern India.NISER Director Prof Sudhakar Panda stressed on the need for more research and encouraged students to develop a habit of asking questions and finding solutions. ILS Director Ajay Parida highlighted the spectacular progress achieved by the country in the fields of agriculture, human health, information and communication technology.

As many as 15 institutions from Bhubaneswar had set up exhibition during the event showcasing their activities and progress. ILS officials said they have planned to organise similar events in the coming days.