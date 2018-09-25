200 kg ganja seized in Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Police on Monday seized 200 kg ganja from two places in Kandhamal district.In one case, Phiringia police intercepted a Bolero with five persons at Maseripada Chowk as the vehicle was passing through Phiringia town at an abnormal speed. During a search police failed to recover anything from the vehicle. Taking this opportunity, the five passengers picked up an argument with the police during which the vehicle’s bonnet lifted automatically and police found ganja packets near the engine.

Surprised, police searched the vehicle again and found similar packets stored under the cover of the roof. While returning, police found two vehicles parked at Kelapada Chowk. On inquiry, locals said four youths alighted from the two vehicles and fled from the spot. Police searched the two vehicles and seized 84 kg ganja. Both the vehicles were taken to police station.