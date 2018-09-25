Home States Odisha

Finger millet cultivation to boost nutrition

Owing to lack of demand, the tribals sold the cereal for a pittance in the market and later shifted to cultivation of other cash crops.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: IN a bid to provide quality and nutritious food supplement enriched with iron, calcium and vitamins to the tribal residents, especially women and children, the Agriculture department has initiated steps to promote finger millet (mandia) cultivation with extensive use of modern technology in the district.
Sources said mandia was once consumed extensively by the tribals but with supply of PDS rice, its cultivation took a hit.

Owing to lack of demand, the tribals sold the cereal for a pittance in the market and later shifted to cultivation of other cash crops. Keeping this in view, the district administration had started Millet Mission in Gudari, Gunupur and Rayagada blocks last year. Five more blocks of the district have been identified for the promotion of mandia cultivation in the district under Odisha Millet Mission this year.

Sources said the Agriculture department under the mission has planned to procure at least 7,085 quintals of finger millet in the district this year. A sensitisation and training camp will be organised by the department to make farmers aware of modern cultivation techniques, quality production and fare average quality (FAQ). General Manager of Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Limited Ashok Kumar Patra said this year, the minimum support price (MSP) of mandia has been fixed at `2,897 per quintal. He said the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) will collect FAQ mandia from eight mandis of RMC across the district.

Project Administrator of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Rayagada, Tuku Barik said products like biscuits, cakes and other snacks will be prepared from the finger millet with the help of self-help groups in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nutritious food supplement finger millet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?