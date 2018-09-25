Home States Odisha

Government targets to procure 55 lakh tonne kharif paddy

The State Government on Monday decided to procure 55 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of paddy during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2018-19 beginning from October 1.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Monday decided to procure 55 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of paddy during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2018-19 beginning from October 1. A proposal in this regard was approved at the meeting of the Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here. “The Cabinet has approved the Food and Procurement Policy for KMS 2018-19. A tentative target of 37 LMT in terms of rice has been fixed. In terms of paddy, this comes to around 55 LMT,” Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons.

Padhi, however, said there is no bar for procurement of any higher quantum if more paddy comes to the mandi from registered farmers. The past practice of deducting three quintals of paddy per member in the family of a farmer for consumption of marketable surplus of paddy has been waived from KMS 2018-19, he said and added that this will facilitate entry of more small and marginal farmers and actual tillers of the soil including sharecroppers into the procurement fold.

The Chief Secretary said the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister has been authorised to revise this target if the need arises. Paddy will be procured from the farmers who are registered in the online portal of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.Paddy will be procured as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Centre. While the common variety paddy will be procured at `1,750 per quintal, the Grade-A variety paddy will be procured at `1,770 per quintal.

However, the paddy to be procured must conform to the fair average quality (FAQ) specifications by the Centre, Padhi said and added that the procuring agencies/district administration will make wide publicity regarding FAQ quality of paddy. Similarly, rice to be delivered by custom millers must conform to FAQ norm. Besides, the purchase of FAQ paddy at prices below MSP will be punishable under the Essential Commodities Act- 1955.

The Chief Secretary said paddy will be procured by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) from all the districts and if necessary, other state agencies will be deployed in rice-surplus districts only.
The OSCSC and other agencies will procure paddy through PACS, LAMPCS, Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) and Pani Panchayats, while emphasis will be given for opening of adequate number of Paddy Purchase Centers (Mandis) by the societies on behalf of procuring agencies.

The payment of farmers’ dues on account of paddy sold to the Government will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through online mode, Padhi said and added that all such payments will be made in 24 to 72 hours.  The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service (method of recruitment and constitution of service) Rules, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kharif marketing season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?